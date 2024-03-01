All Sections
Explosions heard in areas of Sevastopol and Hvardiiske, Crimea, where airbase is located – photo, video

Olena RoshchinaFriday, 1 March 2024, 15:58
Explosions heard in areas of Sevastopol and Hvardiiske, Crimea, where airbase is located – photo, video
Attack on military base in Hvardiiske. Photo: Subscriber of Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind)

On 1 March, explosions were heard in Russia-occupied Crimea during an air-raid warning; they were heard by residents of Sevastopol, Yevpatoriia and Hvardiiske, north of Simferopol. 

Source: Radio Liberty project Krym.Realii (Crimea.Realities); Suspilne; Krymskyi Veter (Crimean Wind) Telegram channel; Atesh, military partisan movement; Kryminform (Crimea Inform)

Details: Local residents reported to Suspilne.Crimea about explosions in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia. Krym.Realii also reported that two powerful explosions were heard in Sevastopol. 

Atesh reported the movement of ambulances in Sevastopol and Yevpatoriia.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, Russian-appointed governor of occupied Sevastopol, said that air defence is responding in Sevastopol, and "all services have been put on alert." At 15:32, he reported that the all-clear was given in the city.

"We heard several powerful explosions in Hvardiiske, and then there was smoke over the city for a short time. Now part of Hvardiiske is without electricity," a local resident told Suspilne.

Krymskyi Veter, citing its subscribers, writes that the base in Hvardiiske "was attacked, and there is no electricity in the village".

According to Krym.Realii, there is a Russian airbase in Hvardiiske, where the 37th Mixed Aviation Regiment of the Russian Aerospace Forces is based, consisting of two squadrons of Su-24M and Su-25SM (12 aircraft each).

Krymskyi Veter, a monitoring group, recorded a fire south of the runway at Simferopol airport.

After the all-clear was given, the Russians suspended traffic on the Crimean (Kerch) Bridge for the second time in a day.

At first, Razvozhayev reported that "smoke in the area of the inner raid, Sevastopol and Pivdenna bays is the military using service smoke-screen camouflage". Later, Kryminform (Сrimeainform) reported that the smoke over the Crimean Bridge was also a camouflage curtain.

However, the centre of Sevastopol, according to Krymskiy Viter, was left without electricity.

Subjects: Crimeaexplosionwar
