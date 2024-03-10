Russians are more actively using ammunition with poisonous substance – Tavriia Operative-Strategic Group

The Russians have been using ammunition loaded with a poisonous substance more actively in the combat zone.

Source: Dmytro Lykhovii, head of the Department of Public Relation of the Tavriia Operative Strategic Group, in the national 24/7 newscast, as reported by the Ukrinform media outlet

Quote: "Sadly, the Russians are using ammunition with a poisonous substance more actively. Over the past week, they dropped grenades with a poisonous choking and lachrymatory substance from drones nearly 50 times, and over the past day alone, 15 such drops were documented."

Details: Lykhovii added that almost all these cases were documented on the defence line on the Zaporizhzhia front.

"When the enemy cannot strike our trenches with a classic artillery or drone attack, they use this tear gas," Lykhovii explained.

He noted that almost two-thirds of combat clashes occur on the Tavriia front (mostly Ukraine's south).

