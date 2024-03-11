Several groups of attack drones target Odesa, explosions heard in city

Ukraine’s Air Force has reported a Russian drone attack on Odesa Oblast on the night of 10-11 March.

Source: Ukraine’s Air Force

Quote: "Several groups of attack UAVs are flying from the Black Sea towards Odesa Oblast!

Residents of Odesa, proceed to shelters!"

Details: Local news outlets reported later that air defence systems were responding in Odesa.

The Air Force gave the all-clear for Odesa Oblast at 04:02.

