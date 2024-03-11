All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Civilian infrastructure facility hit in Kharkiv

Olha HlushchenkoMonday, 11 March 2024, 01:50
Civilian infrastructure facility hit in Kharkiv
Kharkiv after Russian attacks. Photo: Dana Ruda

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, has said that the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city on the night of 10-11 March.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv is being struck with Shahed attack drones again.

Advertisement:

There was a strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in a dense residential area."

Details: Terekhov noted that this time there were no casualties.

He stressed that the facility was partially damaged, as were nearby residential buildings.

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov added.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: KharkivShahed drone
Advertisement:

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

All News
Kharkiv
76-year-old man killed in Russian drone attack on Velykyi Burluk – photo
Shahed drone strike on Kharkiv: cars ablaze – photo
Kharkiv is not protected enough to advise people to come back – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
23:34
Putin says he will continue war and create "buffer zone"
23:09
Sibir battalion claims to have raised flag in another Russian settlement
All News
Advertisement: