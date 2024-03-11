Civilian infrastructure facility hit in Kharkiv

Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv, has said that the Russians hit a civilian infrastructure facility in the city on the night of 10-11 March.

Source: Terekhov on Telegram

Quote: "Kharkiv is being struck with Shahed attack drones again.

There was a strike on a civilian infrastructure facility in a dense residential area."

Details: Terekhov noted that this time there were no casualties.

He stressed that the facility was partially damaged, as were nearby residential buildings.

"All relevant services are working at the scene," Terekhov added.

