27 Russians wounded and 7 killed in sinking of Sergei Kotov patrol boat, Ukrainian intelligence says

Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov being hit. Screenshot from video: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine

At least 27 crew members were wounded and 7 more killed during the sinking of the Russian patrol ship Sergei Kotov.

Source: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU)

Quote: "At least 27 Russian invaders were wounded during the sinking of the Sergei Kotov.

The latest reports indicated that at least 27 crew members of the Russian patrol boat Sergei Kotov, destroyed near the Kerch Strait, sustained injuries of varying severity.

Based on initial data, fatalities among the enemy vessel's crew amount to 7."

Details: DIU stressed that information is still being gathered.

