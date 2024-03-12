All Sections
Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian command post on Kinburn Spit – video

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOTuesday, 12 March 2024, 09:08
Ukrainian Air Force destroys Russian command post on Kinburn Spit – video
Photo: Ukrainian Air Force

The Russian-flagged tanker Mekhanik Pogodin, used by the Russians as a command post, was destroyed on 11 March 2024 as a result of a successful strike by the Ukrainian Air Force near the Kinburn Spit, Mykolaiv Oblast.

Source: Ukrainian Navy’s press service

Details: It is noted that the vessel was destroyed in accordance with international humanitarian law as a legitimate military target belonging to the Russians.

The Navy explains that the tanker Mekhanik Pogodin, IMO No. 9598397, belonged to the Russian company VEB - Leasing OJSC (St Petersburg), a company included on the sanctions list of the National Security and Defence Council of Ukraine. According to a ruling by the Kherson District Administrative Court, in August 2018, the tanker Mekhanik Pogodin was seized and remained at Kherson’s seaport until the summer of 2023. After the Russians blew up the dam of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant, the tanker washed up on the shore of the Kinburn Spit, which is temporarily controlled by the Russians.

The Russians subsequently set up an observation post for reconnaissance and electronic warfare equipment on the vessel. The Russians periodically used the vessel as a platform to launch FPV drone strikes on the territory of Kherson Oblast.

 

Quote: "It should be noted that the vessel meets the definition of a military target under paragraph 40 and paragraph 60 (c) of the San Remo Manual on the International Law Applicable to Armed Conflicts at Sea. The tanker Mekhanik Pogodin was included in the enemy's electronic warfare and intelligence gathering systems, as well as surveillance, command and communications systems.

Thus, the destruction of the Russian tanker Mekhanik Pogodin has not only prevented the invaders from implementing their plans but was also carried out in full compliance with the norms of international humanitarian law."

 

