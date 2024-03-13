All Sections
US National Security advisor on new aid package for Ukraine: It's not enough

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 13 March 2024, 02:56
US National Security advisor on new aid package for Ukraine: It's not enough
US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan has commented on the new US$300 million military aid package for Ukraine from the White House. He said that this package will not replace and should not delay the critical need to pass a bipartisan national security bill.

Source: Voice of America

Details: Sullivan noted that this is "assistance that Ukraine desperately needs to hold the line against Russian attacks and to push back against the continuing Russian onslaught in the east in other parts of Ukraine".

He said that this ammunition would ensure the operation of Ukrainian weapons for a certain period of time, only for a short period: "It is nowhere near enough to meet Ukraine's battlefield needs, and it will not prevent Ukraine from running out of ammunition in the weeks to come."

Quote: "It goes without saying, this package does not displace and should not delay the critical need to pass the bipartisan national security bill…

The House of Representatives must pass the bipartisan national security supplemental as soon as possible."

Background:

  • The United States announced it was providing a US$300 million security assistance package to Ukraine on 12 March, the first in 2024, amid a blockage of additional funding in the US Congress.
  • The new US aid package for Ukraine includes additional missiles for HIMARS, artillery shells of various calibres, anti-aircraft and anti-tank weapons, other ammunition, and maintenance equipment.

Subjects: USAaid for Ukraine
