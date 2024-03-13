All Sections
Russia continues offensive actions on eastern front, Ukraine's military chief says – photo

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 13 March 2024, 13:57
Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has visited the combat zone and provided an update on the operational situation on the eastern front.

Source: Syrskyi on Telegram

Quote: "[I] worked in two brigades, where the situation gradually complicates, and there is a threat of enemy units advancing deep into our battle formations."

Details: Syrskyi reported that after a detailed analysis, all necessary decisions were made to strengthen units with reserves, ammunition, and electronic warfare assets. The Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces emphasised that this will ensure the resilience of the defence of the Ukrainian military in this sector of the front.

Quote: "In general, the operational situation on the Eastern Front remains challenging. The enemy continues their offensive actions, concentrating the main efforts near Terny, Ivanivske, Berdychi, Tonenke, Verbove, and Robotyne."

 
Details: Reportedly, the Russians' activity has noticeably decreased on other front sections. Syrskyi suggests that this may be due to the increasing losses suffered by the enemy. In two weeks of intense fighting, the Russians sustained extremely high casualties. However, all the settlements they attempted to capture remain under the control of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, added Syrskyi.

