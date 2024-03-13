All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Pro-Russian MP Shufrych to stay in detention centre till 11 May

Anastasia ProtzWednesday, 13 March 2024, 15:02
Pro-Russian MP Shufrych to stay in detention centre till 11 May

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention till 11 May for Nestor Shufrych, a member of the pro-Russian Platform for Life and Peace MP group. He is suspected of high treason. 

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: The prosecutor requested custody without alternative to bail.  

Advertisement:

In a commentary to Suspilne, Shufrych said that he had been in custody for six months and, in his opinion, his actions did not constitute the crimes he was charged with: "I don't understand how a person can be held accountable for objective criticism of the authorities, let alone criminal responsibility, let alone treason. I believe that my prosecution is orchestrated by someone."

Shufrych also complained about the conditions in the detention centre. He claimed that he is currently being held in conditions approved during the times of the Soviet KGB.

Background:

  • On 15 September 2023, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, who represented the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life. He was found in possession of St George's ribbons, medals and uniforms of the Russian armed forces. Shufrych is suspected of treason.
  • The Security Service of Ukraine also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by the ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and to whose daughter Vladimir Putin is godfather, and Shufrych himself.
  • At the same time, the court imposed a measure of restraint for Shufrych, namely detention for two months without bail.
  • On 8 February 2024, Shufrych was served with a new notice of suspicion of financing the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya). 

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO

Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW

Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN

Limited range of our army's strikes is due to shortsightedness of our partners – Zelenskyy

updatedRecord-breaking "election" victory predicted for Putin

Unrecognised Transnistria reports kamikaze drone attack on their military unit – photo, video

All News
RECENT NEWS
08:14
After "elections", Putin resorts to scaring world with World War III in the event of conflict between Russia and NATO
08:05
Russia loses 810 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past 24 hours
07:51
Russians launch 22 attack drones, Ukraine's air defence downs 17 of them
07:30
Russians intensify attacks on Novopavlivka front, with 36 combat clashes there – General Staff report
06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
04:54
Russia decides to protect its Black Sea Fleet – ISW
02:08
Trump hopes he won't have to decide whether give weapons to Ukraine or allow Putin occupy it
01:12
Trump tells made-up story mentioning Zelenskyy at voter meeting – CNN
00:24
Explosions rock Kryvyi Rih, Kremenchuk and Khmelnytskyi Oblast
23:53
Putin claims he was prepared to exchange Navalny, but "sad event" happened
All News
Advertisement: