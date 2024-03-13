Pro-Russian MP Shufrych to stay in detention centre till 11 May

The Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv has extended the pre-trial restraint in the form of detention till 11 May for Nestor Shufrych, a member of the pro-Russian Platform for Life and Peace MP group. He is suspected of high treason.

Source: Suspilne, Ukraine's public broadcaster

Details: The prosecutor requested custody without alternative to bail.

In a commentary to Suspilne, Shufrych said that he had been in custody for six months and, in his opinion, his actions did not constitute the crimes he was charged with: "I don't understand how a person can be held accountable for objective criticism of the authorities, let alone criminal responsibility, let alone treason. I believe that my prosecution is orchestrated by someone."

Shufrych also complained about the conditions in the detention centre. He claimed that he is currently being held in conditions approved during the times of the Soviet KGB.

Background:

On 15 September 2023, it became known that the Security Service of Ukraine had searched the home of MP Nestor Shufrych, who represented the now-banned pro-Russian party Opposition Platform – For Life. He was found in possession of St George's ribbons, medals and uniforms of the Russian armed forces. Shufrych is suspected of treason.

The Security Service of Ukraine also found a document with a plan for the autonomy of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, dated 2014, signed by the ex-MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who is now deprived of Ukrainian citizenship and to whose daughter Vladimir Putin is godfather, and Shufrych himself.

At the same time, the court imposed a measure of restraint for Shufrych, namely detention for two months without bail.

On 8 February 2024, Shufrych was served with a new notice of suspicion of financing the Russian National Guard (Rosgvardiya).

