Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner calls for investigation into activities of Russian Red Cross

Dmytro Lubinets, the Ukrainian Verkhovna Rada (Parliamentary) Commissioner for Human Rights, has sent a letter to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies urging for a transparent investigation into the activities of the Russian Red Cross, which allegedly violates the principles of this organisation, particularly the principle of neutrality.

Source: Lubinets on Telegram

Details: The commissioner notes that recently, information has emerged online indicating that the president of the Russian Red Cross (RRD) is affiliated with pro-Putin "patriotic" organisations, and that RRD employees talk about the impossibility of peace with "Ukrainian Nazis." Furthermore, the RRD participates in military drills and training for children, where the ideology of Ukraine being an integral part of Russia is promoted, and symbols of aggression such as the letter Z are used.

Advertisement:

Russia is likely to aim to set up and provide funding for new Red Cross organisations to operate in temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine, says Lubinets.

This once again proves that the occupiers are willing to use even the international reputation of humanitarian organisations for their political and military goals, he adds.

Quote: "As the ombudsman of Ukraine, I have already sent a letter to the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies requesting that:

Such actions are publicly condemned.

A transparent investigation into the actions of the Russian Red Cross is conducted.

The membership and participation of the Russian Red Cross in the community is suspended during the investigation.

If the investigation confirms the allegations, it will be necessary to demand the exclusion of the organisation from the federation.

I would like to remind you that the Russian Red Cross is part of the International Red Cross and Red Crescent Movement and must therefore adhere to the mission and principles of the movement. This includes the principle of neutrality.

Russia cannot flout this tenet and use the name of a humanitarian organisation for criminal purposes!

I hope for an immediate public response from the IFRC!"

Support UP or become our patron!