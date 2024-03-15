All Sections
German foreign minister tries to change Scholz's mind about supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 15 March 2024, 21:14
German foreign minister tries to change Scholz's mind about supplying Ukraine with Taurus missiles
Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany. Photo: Getty Images

Annalena Baerbock, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Germany, is trying to change German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s opinion on supplying Ukraine with Taurus long-range cruise missiles.

Source: European Pravda with reference to Spiegel

Details: Spiegel has reported that for several months, Baerbock has refrained from making any public statements about Taurus missiles which Scholz could have perceived as undue pressure.

However, Baerbock has been relying on Germany’s allies to do this.

Spiegel mentions the suggestion made by the UK foreign secretary in an interview with a German media outlet that Taurus missiles could be swapped for British Storm Shadows, noting that he had seemingly proposed what Baerbock had failed to say openly.

The Spiegel article also says the German foreign minister is secretly working on a plan for Germany to send cruise missiles to Ukraine without crossing the red lines outlined by Scholz.

One option is for Germany to send Taurus missiles to the British, who would deliver them to Ukraine but retain control over their deployment and targets.

Baerbock has yet to convince Scholz, Spiegel says.

For her, this is about far more than just one armament system. Ukraine is increasingly on the defensive. According to sources from Baerbock’s inner circle, this means it is crucial for Scholz to spell out to Germans what Ukraine’s defeat would mean for Europe’s security.

The key reason why Chancellor Scholz is so opposed to sending long-range Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine may be to do with special features of the missiles’ targeting system.

Scholz has publicly given various reasons for Germany’s refusal to supply Ukraine with Taurus missiles – from avoiding escalation and being drawn into a war with Russia, to concerns that the missiles would be used to strike Moscow.

