Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 17 March 2024, 14:48
Russian opposition stages anti-Putin rally across the world – video, photo
"Putin" in Berlin near the polling station. Stock photo: Meduza

The Russian opposition held a Noon Against Putin rally, with people voting in protest simultaneously at 12:00 on 17 March.

Source: Medusa; OVD-info; Current Time

Details: In Russia, the final day of voting in the Russian presidential election continues. According to the Russian Federation's Central Election Commission, turnout allegedly reached 60% at the start of the third day, excluding electronic voting.

The opposition is holding a Noon Against Putin action, in which participants gather at noon to vote against the current president or spoil their ballots.

The stated goal is to demonstrate that there are opponents of Putin among the voters, who "can safely gather in one place."

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny supported the action, which was planned shortly before his death.

Meanwhile, the Moscow Prosecutor's Office stated that the queues on Sunday at noon could be considered an obstruction to the work of election commissions, punishable by up to five years in prison.

At noon, more people had gathered near polling stations in Russian cities and abroad than the previous two days.

Navalny's widow, Yulia, as well as new opposition leader Mikhail Khodorkovsky both visited the polling station in Berlin.

 

More than 60 people have already been detained in Russia, with Kazan having the highest number – 26 people.

