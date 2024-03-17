All Sections
KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 20:44
Russians launch two strikes on infrastructure of Konotop
Konotop. Stock photo: Wikipedia

The Russians launched two strikes on the infrastructure of the city of Konotop in Sumy Oblast on the evening of 17 March.

Source: Artem Semenikhin, mayor of Konotop, on Facebook; Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "Two strikes! [They were launched on] the infrastructure!"

Details: The mayor did not disclose any other details.

Earlier, Ukraine's Air Force warned the public about the activity of Russian tactical aircraft on the northeastern front and the threat of the Russians using air-launched projectiles. There were also reports about two air-launched missiles, likely Kh-59s, in the direction of Chernihiv Oblast through Sumy Oblast.

