Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo

The Russians launched a missile strike on a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 March, injuring a firefighter.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The fire station building was damaged (windows, doors and gates were smashed and the roof and facade were damaged) as a result of the strike. Additionally, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement:

Broken windows Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At the time of the incident, there were 11 firefighters on duty at the fire station, one of whom suffered a hand injury. This was the driver from the local fire and rescue unit.

Damaged building Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Medical assistance was provided to him at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!