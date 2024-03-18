All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo

Ivashkiv OlenaMonday, 18 March 2024, 06:38
Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
Damaged fire engine. Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

The Russians launched a missile strike on a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 March, injuring a firefighter.

Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram

Details: The fire station building was damaged (windows, doors and gates were smashed and the roof and facade were damaged) as a result of the strike. Additionally, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.

Advertisement:
фото: ДСНС
Broken windows
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

At the time of the incident, there were 11 firefighters on duty at the fire station, one of whom suffered a hand injury. This was the driver from the local fire and rescue unit.

Фото: ДСНС
Damaged building
Photo: State Emergency Service of Ukraine

Medical assistance was provided to him at the scene.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: State Emergency Servicemissile strikewarKharkiv Oblast
Advertisement:

Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population

NATO Alliance is ready for conflict with Russia – NATO Military Committee Chair

updatedLatest large-scale Russian attack on Ukraine: 5 civilians killed, 15 injured, 3 missing – photo, video

US asks Ukraine to stop strikes on Russian energy infrastructure – FT

фото Two strikes on Dnipro hydroelectric power plant: HPP-2 unit in critical condition

Ukrainian air defence destroys 92 Russian air targets out of 151: what did Russia launch on 22 March and from where?

All News
State Emergency Service
Number of people injured in Shahed attack on apartment building in Sumy increases – photo
Russian UAV attack on Sumy: body of second victim retrieved from under rubble
Mechanised demining vehicles clear 47.3 hectares of land in Mykolaiv Oblast – photo
RECENT NEWS
18:08
Ukrainska Pravda celebrates 100 Ukrainian women bringing victory closer
17:11
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
17:10
Senior Ukrainian official comments on "hybrid" options for Ukraine's NATO accession
17:02
updatedRussian missile attack on Zaporizhzhia: number of injured rises to 25, 1 child killed – photo
16:59
Ukraine's PM says Ukraine needs 24 hours to completely restore power supply to population
16:58
No illusions about upcoming NATO summit, but Ukraine's invitation is needed – Ukraine's Deputy PM
16:43
Some equipment restarted at Dnipro hydroelectric power plant despite damage
16:00
There is no excuse for our mistakes – Lithuanian Foreign Minister on Russia's attack
15:53
Borrell promises to hold those guilty of Russian large-scale attack on Ukraine accountable
15:32
Power engineers reconnect consumers in Donetsk Oblast who faced power outages due to morning attack
All News
Advertisement: