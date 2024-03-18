Russians strike fire station in Kharkiv Oblast with missile, injuring firefighter – photo
Monday, 18 March 2024, 06:38
The Russians launched a missile strike on a fire station in Kharkiv Oblast on the night of 17-18 March, injuring a firefighter.
Source: State Emergency Service of Ukraine on Telegram
Details: The fire station building was damaged (windows, doors and gates were smashed and the roof and facade were damaged) as a result of the strike. Additionally, four fire and rescue vehicles were damaged.
At the time of the incident, there were 11 firefighters on duty at the fire station, one of whom suffered a hand injury. This was the driver from the local fire and rescue unit.
Medical assistance was provided to him at the scene.
