Four wounded in Selydove in overnight Russian bombardment – photo

Iryna BalachukTuesday, 19 March 2024, 08:24
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office

Four people have been injured as a result of the Russian bombardment of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast overnight.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office on Facebook

Quote from the Prosecutor's Office: "On 19 March at 02:30, the Russian army bombarded the town of Selydove once again. The occupiers attacked a civilian area of the settlement using the S-300 anti-aircraft missile system.

Three women aged 64, 65 and 82, and a 58-year-old man,who were inside the houses during the attack, sustained injuries of varying severity."

Details: They sustained blast injuries, bruises, concussions and rib fractures and received emergency medical care.

 
Aftermath of Russian bombardment of Selydove in Donetsk Oblast. 
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office 

At least 24 houses and four cars were also damaged.

A pre-trial investigation was initiated under Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war).

