All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Construction of Russian military port in occupied Abkhazia almost complete – video

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaWednesday, 20 March 2024, 15:06
Construction of Russian military port in occupied Abkhazia almost complete – video
Russian military port in occupied Abkhazia. Photo: Georgian TV channel Pirveli

Russia is completing the construction of a port for a naval base in the Ochamchire district of the occupied Abkhazia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian TV channel Pirveli

Advertisement:

Pirveli reported that Russia has nearly completed the construction of a port intended to deploy military ships in the occupied part of Georgia. 

The published drone footage shows a newly constructed building, presumably built to accommodate personnel servicing the Russian military facility in occupied Georgia. 

The footage also reveals intense movement of construction equipment, indicating ongoing continuous work at the site. 

The TV channel suggests that the port could be used against Ukraine and become a target for its military assets. 

Background:

  • Earlier reports indicated that Russia had begun constructing a naval base in occupied Abkhazia, with infrastructure work underway in the Ochamchire district and military ships being deployed there. 
  • In early October, Aslan Bzhania, the "leader" of the unrecognised region, announced the establishment of a new permanent deployment point for the Russian fleet in the Ochamchire district, with a corresponding "agreement" signed with Russia. 
  • The Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament subsequently stated that the Georgian Parliament had no plans to condemn Russia's intentions. 
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the actions of Ukraine's Defence Forces, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost control over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and partially withdrew from Crimea, with Ukraine ready to "push back" Russian ships in other locations, including bases in occupied Georgian territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GeorgiaRussiaAbkhazia
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Georgia
Georgia must release Saakashvili from prison to "normalise relations" with Ukraine – MP
Georgia demands that Ukraine extradite Saakashvili's aides to "improve bilateral relations"
Georgian candidate PM accuses Ukraine of intending to open "second front" against Russia in Georgia
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: