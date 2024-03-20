Construction of Russian military port in occupied Abkhazia almost complete – video

Russia is completing the construction of a port for a naval base in the Ochamchire district of the occupied Abkhazia.

Source: European Pravda, citing Georgian TV channel Pirveli

Pirveli reported that Russia has nearly completed the construction of a port intended to deploy military ships in the occupied part of Georgia.

The published drone footage shows a newly constructed building, presumably built to accommodate personnel servicing the Russian military facility in occupied Georgia.

The footage also reveals intense movement of construction equipment, indicating ongoing continuous work at the site.

The TV channel suggests that the port could be used against Ukraine and become a target for its military assets.

Background:

Earlier reports indicated that Russia had begun constructing a naval base in occupied Abkhazia, with infrastructure work underway in the Ochamchire district and military ships being deployed there.

In early October, Aslan Bzhania, the "leader" of the unrecognised region, announced the establishment of a new permanent deployment point for the Russian fleet in the Ochamchire district, with a corresponding "agreement" signed with Russia.

The Vice Speaker of the Georgian Parliament subsequently stated that the Georgian Parliament had no plans to condemn Russia's intentions.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that due to the actions of Ukraine's Defence Forces, the Russian Black Sea Fleet lost control over the northwestern part of the Black Sea and partially withdrew from Crimea, with Ukraine ready to "push back" Russian ships in other locations, including bases in occupied Georgian territory.

