Russians strike 2 settlements in Donetsk Oblast with guided aerial bombs, killing father and son – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 20 March 2024, 20:17
Photo: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Two people have been killed and two more have been injured as a result of the Russian attack on the settlements of Hirnyk and Maksymivka in Donetsk Oblast.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "The enemy struck the village of Maksymivka in the Volnovakha district. The bodies of two residents, a man, 68, and his son, 39, were found under the rubble of a destroyed household."

Details: Reportedly, the Russians used the KAB-500 aerial bombs to attack the settlements.

 
Photo:  Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

The Russians also struck the town of Hirnyk in the afternoon, hitting a residential neighbourhood.

A man, 58, and his wife, 53, were injured by a blast wave and numerous fragments. They were hospitalised with mine-blast injuries and shrapnel wounds.

At least five residential buildings were damaged in the town.

The Prosecutor’s Office in Kharkiv Oblast stated that it was taking all possible and proper measures to document the war crimes committed by the Russian army.

Subjects: Donetsk Oblastwarcasualties
