About 30 missiles downed over Kyiv
Thursday, 21 March 2024, 06:53
Air defence units downed about 30 Russian missiles, including ballistic ones, over the city of Kyiv and Kyiv Ovlast on the night of 20-21 March.
Source: Kyiv Citi Military Administration
Details: The Russians fired Kh-101/Kh-555/Kh-55 cruise missiles from Tu-95MS strategic bombers and launched ballistic missiles from the territory of the Russian Federation.
After complex manoeuvres in adjacent oblasts, missiles entered the Ukrainian capital simultaneously from various directions.
An air-raid warning in the capital was in effect for almost three hours.
As of now, two people are known to be affected, an 11-year-old girl and a 38-year-old man. No fatalities were reported.
