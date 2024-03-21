Zelenskyy: Missiles launched by Russians on Kyiv contain around 1,500 foreign components – video

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine, has reported that the missiles used by the Russian army against the city of Kyiv on 21 March contain at least 1,500 components of foreign origin.

Source: Zelenskyy’s address

Quote: "Every Russian terrorist attack shows that the world's sanctions against Putin's system are not yet sufficient. Every Russian missile used by these savages to attack our country contains components manufactured by companies from other countries – not from Russia. There are at least 53 types of such components in the design of the Kh-101 missiles. The Kinzhal missile has at least 49 types of components that Russia does not produce.

A significant part of them are manufactured by companies in the free world and imported to Russia through various 'grey' schemes. It is imperative to block such schemes and all those who facilitate them. More sanctions are needed. Greater accountability for sanctions circumvention schemes is needed. I am grateful to all states and leaders who are doing this. But much more pressure on Russia is needed. Only today, and only in the missiles used against Kyiv, there were at least 1,500 components that were imported to the terrorist state from normal countries. This must be stopped, and the world has the appropriate levers."

Details: Zelenskyy thanked the defenders of the Ukrainian sky for the missiles downed on the night of 20-21 March.

The president reported that he had held several meetings with the military and intelligence chiefs, mainly about strengthening protection from Russian terror and taking active actions against the Russians.

Background:

The Ukrainian Air Force reported that the Russians attacked the capital with two Iskander-M/Kh-47M2 Kinzhal ballistic missiles and 29 cruise missiles, all of which were successfully downed by Ukrainian air defence units.

A Ukrainska Pravda source stated that almost all of the cruise and ballistic missiles that Russia fired at the capital on the morning of 21 March were aimed at the buildings of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

