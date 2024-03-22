Russians launch eight missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, hitting infrastructure facilities

Ivan Fedorov, Head of Zaporizhzhia Oblast Military Administration, has reported that the Russians launched eight missile attacks on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Fedorov on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy launched eight missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia. Infrastructure facilities were hit, and civilian houses were damaged."

Details: Fedorov stated that information about the casualties is being confirmed.

Updated: Later, Anatolii Kurtiev, Secretary of Zaporizhzhia City Council, said that early reports indicate two private houses were destroyed. Another seven houses were damaged.

"Unfortunately, there are casualties. Information about the severity of injuries is being clarified," he added.

Background:

On the night of 21-22 March, Russian forces launched cruise missiles at Ukraine from the Caspian Sea, and an air-raid warning was issued in all of Ukraine’s oblasts.

