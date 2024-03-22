All Sections
Russians keep pushing on 6 fronts, 75 clashes occur over day in combat zone – General Staff

Anastasia ProtzFriday, 22 March 2024, 10:00
The Russians are continuing to push forward along the entire frontline – most actively on Novopavlivka, Bakhmut, and Lyman fronts. They launched 36 missile attacks and 55 airstrikes over the course of the day, attacking Ukrainian positions and settlements with multiple-launch rocket systems 150 times.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 07:00 on 22 March

Quote: "A total of 75 combat clashes took place on the front line over the course of the past 24 hours."

Details: The Russians carried out airstrikes on the settlements of Vorozhba and Hrytsenkove (Sumy Oblast); Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast); Nadiia and Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast); Terny, Novosadove, Hryhorivka, Kalynivka, New-York, Novobakhmutivka, Orlivka, Krasnohorivka, Kurakhove, Novomykhailivka and Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast), and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

More than 120 settlements in Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson, and Mykolaiv oblasts came under Russian artillery shelling. 

On the Kupiansk front, the Russians carried out two unsuccessful assaults on the positions of Ukrainian troops near Synkivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian troops repelled 11 Russian attacks near Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast), and Terny, Spirne, Vesele and Rozdolivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukraine's Armed Forces repelled 15 Russian attacks near Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka, and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near Berdychi, Semenivka, Tonenke and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukrainian Armed Forces continue to hold back the Russians near Krasnohorivka, Novomykhailivka, Vodiane and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, tried to break through the defences of Ukrainian troops 25 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian troops, supported by their aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders eight times near the settlements of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast).

On the Kherson front, the Russians did not conduct any offensive (assault) actions.

Meanwhile, Ukraine's Air Force hit seven areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated, as well as two anti-aircraft missile systems belonging to the Russians.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck an artillery piece and two of the Russians’ air defence systems.

