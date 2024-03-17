All Sections
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence refutes Russians' reports about "downing" Black Hawk helicopter – video

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 17 March 2024, 16:57
Ukrainian Black Hawk helicopter. A screenshot: Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (GUR)

Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (DIU) has refuted the reports by Russian propagandists about an alleged downing of the Black Hawk helicopter.

Source: the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine (DIU); TASS agency with reference to the Ministry of Defence of Russia, a Russian "military correspondent" Yevgeniy Poddubniy on Telegram

Quote: "All the Black Hawk helicopters of the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine are in perfect working order; their crews continue performing combat and special missions.

All deceitful Russian propagandists and their slave-owners from the Kremlin, who spread fake news about an alleged downing of the helicopter of the military intelligence of Ukraine, should consume less alcohol."

Details: Earlier, the Russian Defence Ministry claimed that troops armed with Verba MANPADS had downed the Mi-8 helicopter of the Armed Forces of Ukraine near the settlement of Lukashivka in Sumy Oblast, which was headed to the village of Kozinka in Belgorod Oblast, as reported by TASS.

At the same time, so-called Russian "military correspondent" Yevgeniy Poddubniy first reported about the downing of an American helicopter UH-60 (Black Hawk) or a Mi-24 near Lukashivka. Later, he clarified that this information was not confirmed, and a military transport Mi-8 helicopter, which allegedly had 20 Ukrainian soldiers on board, was downed instead. These soldiers were presumably planning to land near the Russian village of Kozinka.

