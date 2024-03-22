All Sections
Lithuania provides Ukraine with anti-drone systems

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaFriday, 22 March 2024, 14:46
Lithuania provides Ukraine with anti-drone systems
Stock photo: Getty Images

Lithuania has announced the delivery of its drone defence systems to Ukraine.

Source: European Pravda, citing Lithuanian Defence Ministry

Quote: "Lithuania continues to provide continuous military support to Ukraine. On 22 March, Lithuanian anti-drone systems were delivered to Ukraine," the statement reads. 

The ministry noted that the military aid provided to Ukraine within the framework of the national defence system includes a wide range of weapons, ammunition, drones, anti-drones, military training, heavy equipment repairs and other assistance provided according to Ukraine's stated needs. 

"Lithuania has already developed a long-term plan to support Ukraine, which includes a package of military assistance worth €200 million for 2024-2026," the Ministry of Defence pointed out.

Background:

  • Lithuania contributed €35 million to the purchase of artillery shells for Ukraine as part of the Czech initiative.
  • Czech President Petr Pavel announced at the Munich Security Conference that Czechia had found 800,000 shells that could be sent to Ukraine within a few weeks, but it needed funding to do that. Several partners volunteered to fund this purchase, but not all of them made their participation public.
  • Before this, Lithuanian representative Vaidotas Urbelis, at the 20th Ramstein-format meeting, called on allies to support Ukraine with demining equipment and training.
  • In addition, Urbelis expressed his gratitude to the nations that have joined the Lithuanian-led coalition for mine action in Ukraine, which now consists of 22 states.

Subjects: LithuaniadronesweaponsUkraine
