9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar

The Ukrainian children who were brought back to Ukraine. Photo: Andrii Yermak on Telegram

On Friday, the Bring Kids Back UA team met five children abducted by Russia: four of them from orphanages, aged 3 to 10 years, and one 12-year-old girl. Four more children had previously been brought back from the temporarily occupied territories.

Source: Andrii Yermak, head of Office of the President of Ukraine, on Telegram

Details: Children who came back from the occupied territories have already visited the Child Rights Protection Centre. There, they told law enforcement officers about the crimes committed by the Russians, which they had witnessed.

It is known that children were forced to go to Russian schools, where they were told that there is no independent state of Ukraine.

Yermak noted that the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children is working and thanked Qatar for its mediation.

Background:

The Russian authorities have developed a "re-education" system for children abducted from Ukraine, attempting to instil in them a "Russian identity", convince them that their parents have died and label them "potential terrorists".

On 20 March, the US House of Representatives approved a bipartisan resolution that condemned the Russian abduction of Ukrainian children.

