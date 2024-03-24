Russia loses 990 more soldiers and 24 tanks

The Russians have lost another 990 soldiers, 24 tanks and 44 artillery systems over the past day.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]

Advertisement:

436,750 (+990) military personnel;

6,876 (+24) tanks;

13,158 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;

10,855 (+44) artillery systems;

1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;

723 (+0) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,510 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;

1,992 (+0) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,407 (+63) vehicles and tankers;

1,778 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.

Support UP or become our patron!