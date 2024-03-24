Russia loses 990 more soldiers and 24 tanks
Sunday, 24 March 2024, 07:34
The Russians have lost another 990 soldiers, 24 tanks and 44 artillery systems over the past day.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 24 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]
Advertisement:
- 436,750 (+990) military personnel;
- 6,876 (+24) tanks;
- 13,158 (+28) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,855 (+44) artillery systems;
- 1,018 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 723 (+0) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,510 (+47) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 1,992 (+0) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,407 (+63) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,778 (+10) special vehicles and other equipment.
Support UP or become our patron!