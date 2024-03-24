Ukraine's border guards destroy Russian Murom-P surveillance system – video

Ukrainian Border Guard Service soldiers released a video showing the destruction of a Russian Murom-P video-thermal surveillance system.

Source: Ukraine’s State Border Guard Service on Telegram

Details: Border guards of the Border of Steel Brigade of Ukraine’s Offensive Guard specified that they destroyed the Russian system in Kharkiv Oblast.

Quote: "Until recently, this Murom-P was a long-range visual surveillance system.

Now, thanks to the efforts of the Border of Steel Offensive Guard Brigade on the Kharkiv front, this is just scrap metal."

For reference: Murom-P autonomous mobile video-thermal surveillance system, which can be deployed quickly, is designed for 24-hour remote video-thermal and radar surveillance, control, and protection of open areas, approaches, perimeters, and routes of movement towards objects.

