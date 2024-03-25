All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Crimea has communication issues after strike on Russian naval base in Sevastopol

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 25 March 2024, 12:08
Crimea has communication issues after strike on Russian naval base in Sevastopol
Dmytro Pletenchuk. Photo: Pletenchuk on Facebook

The strike on the Russian naval base in temporarily occupied Sevastopol has caused communication problems on the Crimean peninsula. 

Source: Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast 

Quote: "In fact, the situation for them may be even worse because a naval base is a structure that ensures the activities of the fleet as a whole. Therefore, it may be not only communications; it may also be supply, maintenance, repair, and many other issues that are handled directly by the naval base. 

Advertisement:

So we will update this information again later, but as of now, we can say that yes, the operation was successful, the strike was serious and the damage is significant." 

Background:

  • Late in the evening of 23 March, there were reports of cruise missiles striking the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol
  • Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked the pilots and sailors for their successful combat work, adding that "Crimea is ours (Ukrainian – ed.)". 
  • In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defence Forces had hit large landing ships Yamal and Azov, as well as a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Crimeawar
Advertisement:

Zelenskyy: Russian attacks on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants also put Moldova at risk

Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova

Former Defence Council secretary to work in diplomacy, Zelenskyy says

Polish PM comments on dispute with Ukraine: "Poles are paying a high price"

Zelenskyy announces work of National Security Council in new way, naming five priorities – video

Drone wreckage found near Romania-Ukraine border – video

All News
Crimea
Russian Yamal landing ship critically damaged
Ukrainian forces hit two Russian landing ships and communications centre in Sevastopol, Crimea
Oil depot ablaze near Simferopol, Crimea – video
RECENT NEWS
15:33
Two Russian missiles launched on Odesa are downed, but debris falls on civilians
15:21
Zelenskyy: Russian attacks on Ukrainian hydroelectric power plants also put Moldova at risk
15:02
Russia deploys tank battalion to Crimea and prepares to hold defence – video
14:45
Air Force video shows Shahed drones being downed in Ukraine's south
14:18
EXPLAINERWho sabotaged Ukrainian-Polish farm import dispute
14:00
IAEA reports hearing artillery fire coming from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
13:53
Zelenskyy dismisses Ukraine's ambassador to Moldova
13:40
Former Defence Council secretary to work in diplomacy, Zelenskyy says
13:23
Polish PM comments on dispute with Ukraine: "Poles are paying a high price"
13:20
Ukraine receives US$1.5 billion loan from Japan and UK
All News
Advertisement: