Crimea has communication issues after strike on Russian naval base in Sevastopol

The strike on the Russian naval base in temporarily occupied Sevastopol has caused communication problems on the Crimean peninsula.

Source: Ukrainian Navy spokesperson Captain 3rd Rank Dmytro Pletenchuk on the air during the national joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "In fact, the situation for them may be even worse because a naval base is a structure that ensures the activities of the fleet as a whole. Therefore, it may be not only communications; it may also be supply, maintenance, repair, and many other issues that are handled directly by the naval base.

So we will update this information again later, but as of now, we can say that yes, the operation was successful, the strike was serious and the damage is significant."

Background:

Late in the evening of 23 March, there were reports of cruise missiles striking the main communications centre of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

Mykola Oleshchuk, commander of the Ukrainian Air Force, thanked the pilots and sailors for their successful combat work, adding that "Crimea is ours (Ukrainian – ed.)".

In the morning, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed that the Defence Forces had hit large landing ships Yamal and Azov, as well as a communications centre and several infrastructure facilities of the Russian Black Sea Fleet in occupied Sevastopol.

