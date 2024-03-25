All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Polish General Staff considers Russian missile's violation of airspace to be deliberate

European Pravda, Ukrainska PravdaMonday, 25 March 2024, 20:30
Polish General Staff considers Russian missile's violation of airspace to be deliberate
Stock photo: Getty Images

Wiesław Kukuła, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Poland, has stated that the incident of a Russian missile entering the airspace of Poland was "to a large extent a deliberate act".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Kukuła’s statement cited by the RMF FM radio station

Details: Kukuła explained at a briefing on 25 March that the Polish airspace was violated by a Russian Kh-101 missile with a programmable trajectory.

Advertisement:

"Russian missiles have a relatively low precision so either circumstance is possible: the missile could have been deliberately programmed, or it could have just deviated from the programmed trajectory," Kukuła said.

The official believes that "targets moving on the border of two countries always create a very complicated situation in terms of their destruction, since if we had destroyed the missile, it could have led to undesirable actions by the other party".

"The same thing could happen if Ukraine were to attempt to destroy it with a missile. This missile may fall down on the Polish territory and cause certain consequences. So our current approach to this situation is, we choose to believe that it was to a large extent a deliberate act [on Russia’s part]," Kukuła said.

He added separately that Poland had informed NATO representatives about the incident, and "in a few hours I was informed that our reaction was exemplary, like our allies expected it to be".

Background: At 4:23 on the morning of 24 March, a Russian missile violated Polish airspace during a Russian missile attack on Ukraine. The missile reportedly entered Polish airspace near the village of Osierdów in the Lublin Voivodeship. It was there for 39 seconds.

Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, Minister of National Defence of Poland, stated that Poland would have downed the Russian missile, if there had been signs it was headed to a target in the Polish territory.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: PolandRussiamissile strike
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Poland
Poland to set up military helicopter base near border with Ukraine
We will get demagoguery instead of explanations: Polish foreign minister on incident involving Russian missile
Polish parliament speaker believes Russian missiles may keep violating Polish airspace for as long as war in Ukraine rages on
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: