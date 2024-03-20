All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man

Iryna BalachukWednesday, 20 March 2024, 08:55
Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man
Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians have launched guided bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a person.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians] launched a strike with guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at 03:45. A 56-year-old civilian was injured and has been hospitalised."

Advertisement:

Details: The Russians damaged a power transmission line by their attacks, leaving a part of the settlement without electricity.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkiv Oblastwar
Advertisement:

Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor

Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents

Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Zelenskyy dismisses Security and Defence Secretary, appoints intelligence head as new one

Scandal erupts in Hungary over evidence of corruption in Orbán's government

All News
Kharkiv Oblast
Russians intensify attacks on Kupiansk and Lyman front – General Staff
Ukrainian TV and radio resume broadcasting in Kharkiv and Sumy oblasts after Russian attack
Russians bomb Kozacha Lopan on morning of 19 March
RECENT NEWS
21:35
UK Foreign Secretary responds to Russia's claims about Western and Ukrainian involvement in terrorist attack near Moscow
21:17
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
21:13
Kharkiv restores power supply to all critical infrastructure after Russian attacks
20:59
France to supply 78 Caesar self-propelled howitzers to Ukraine soon
20:38
Lukashenko discusses possible attack on Suwałki corridor
20:22
Demolition experts seize warhead of missile which fell on Kyiv the day before – photo
19:53
Ukrainian forces repel 21 attacks on Novopavlivka front – Ukrainian General Staff
19:49
Poland allows sanctioned timber from Belarus into EU under forged documents
19:41
Zelenskyy says former National Security and Defence chief is being reassigned to another area – video
19:03
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
All News
Advertisement: