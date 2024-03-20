Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man
Wednesday, 20 March 2024, 08:55
The Russians have launched guided bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a person.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "[The Russians] launched a strike with guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at 03:45. A 56-year-old civilian was injured and has been hospitalised."
Details: The Russians damaged a power transmission line by their attacks, leaving a part of the settlement without electricity.
