Russians hit Kozacha Lopan with guided bombs, injuring man

Aftermath of Russian strikes on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Oleh Syniehubov on Telegram

The Russians have launched guided bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast, injuring a person.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "[The Russians] launched a strike with guided aerial bombs on the village of Kozacha Lopan in Kharkiv Oblast at 03:45. A 56-year-old civilian was injured and has been hospitalised."

Details: The Russians damaged a power transmission line by their attacks, leaving a part of the settlement without electricity.

