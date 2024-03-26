Russians actively storm 2 fronts with 57 combat clashes occurring over past 24 hours – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have been attacking on six frontline areas, most actively on the Lyman and Novopavlivka fronts, with a total of 57 combat clashes recorded at the front line in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 26 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border.

On the Kupiansk front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces repelled a Russian attack near the settlement of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 15 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka, Rozdolivka and north of Vesele (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlement of Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlement of Novomykhailivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 22 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and south-west of Bilohiria and north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. However, Russian troops did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations over the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit nine areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian air defence system, one artillery system, one electronic warfare station, one cluster of Russian military personnel and one UAV ground control station.

