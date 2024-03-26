All Sections
Russians launch Shaheds on Ukraine at night: air defence forces down 12 out of 12

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 26 March 2024, 07:41
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 12 Shahed UAVs launched from occupied Crimea and Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 25-26 March, and Ukrainian air defence forces have downed all the Russian drones.

Source: Mykola Oleshchuk, Commander of the Ukrainian Air Force; Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration; Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Quote: "On the night of 25-26 March 2024, the enemy attacked with 12 Shahed UAVs from Cape Chauda, Crimea and Kursk Oblast in Russia, as well as with two S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles towards Donetsk Oblast."

Details: Oleshchuk said that the Defence Forces had shot down all 12 Shaheds.

The air attack was repelled by mobile fire groups of the Defence Forces in Mykolaiv and Kharkiv oblasts.

Oleh Syniehuyov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, said preliminary information indicated that the air defence forces had shot down at least eight Russian drones over Kharkiv Oblast.

Vitalii Kim, Head of Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, said that on the night of 25-26 March, air defence assets and personnel in the oblast had destroyed three Shahed-131/136 UAVs.

