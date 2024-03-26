Ukrainian Navy hit Russian-seized Ukrainian landing ship with Neptune missile system

The Ukrainian Navy has fired a Neptune missile at the large landing ship Konstantin Olshansky, which was captured by the Russians in 2014.

Source: Dmytro Pletenchuk, spokesperson for the Ukrainian Navy, on the Freedom TV channel

Quote: "A detective story revolves around the large landing ship Konstantin Olshansky. Let me remind you that this is a Ukrainian landing ship captured by the Russian occupiers in 2014. For nine years, it had been moored in Sevastopol Bay. It was dismantled for spare parts. They were just looting it.

And in the tenth year, they realised that they were running out of landing ships for this project and decided to restore it. And within a year, it was restored, but the purpose of these works was to create a falsification in order to report to the Moscow leadership on how they had restored one of their allegedly ‘own’ large landing ships... This ship was to be used against Ukraine.

Therefore, it was decided to hit this vessel with our Neptune. Damage was definitely done. The damage is being determined. It was definitely damaged. In any case, it is not combat-ready now."

Details: There is no photo or video evidence of the ship being hit.

Background:

In March 2014, the Russians stormed the Ukrainian landing ship Konstantin Olshansky in Lake Donuzlav.

