Number of casualties from Russian missile attack on Odesa rises to 9; Sports Palace damaged

At least nine people sought medical attention as a result of a missile attack on a recreation area of Odesa on the evening of 25 March. The buildings and an infrastructure facility were damaged.

Source: Colonel Nataliia Humeniuk, Head of the Joint Press Centre for Defence Forces of Ukraine's South, on air of the 24/7 national joint newscast; Ukrinform

Quote from Humeniuk: "The missiles hit the city – a recreation area. People were injured, and at least nine people sought medical help. Some had a stress reaction, others were injured by glass fragments. There was a lot of glass flying. The blast wave hit the surrounding houses."

Details: Humeniuk stressed that the attack was aimed at the recreation area of the city and the Russians used the tactic of a double strike again: first one missile hit, and after a few minutes for emergency services to arrive, the next missile hit.

"The enemy chooses such tactics because it has no advantages along the line of contact," Humeniuk added.

A Ukrinform journalist who was at the scene reported that the attack damaged the Palace of Sports and nearby high-rise buildings. In particular, the ice arena where Odesa athletes were training was damaged. A children's figure skating group was training at the Palace of Sports at the time of the attack.

Background: On the evening of 25 March, the Russians launched a missile attack on Odesa. Oleh Kiper, Head of Odesa Oblast Military Administration, reported that three women were injured. As of 19:00, more than 300,000 consumers were left without electricity in Odesa.

