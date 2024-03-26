Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Source: the President’s decree

Quote: "Oleh Ivashchenko shall be appointed as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine."

Details: According to open-source information, a serviceman of that name was the first deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in 2021.

In 2019, Ivashchenko held the position of first deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and deputy head of intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third class, in 2022.

Background: On 26 March, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, as the new NSDC secretary.

