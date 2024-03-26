All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

Alona MazurenkoTuesday, 26 March 2024, 15:50
Zelenskyy appoints new head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has appointed Oleh Ivashchenko as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine.

Source: the President’s decree

Quote: "Oleh Ivashchenko shall be appointed as the head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine."

Advertisement:

Details: According to open-source information, a serviceman of that name was the first deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence in 2021.

 

In 2019, Ivashchenko held the position of first deputy head of Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence and deputy head of intelligence of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko received the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi, third class, in 2022.

Background: On 26 March, Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksii Danilov as secretary of Ukraine’s National Security and Defence Council and appointed Oleksandr Lytvynenko, former head of Ukraine’s Foreign Intelligence Service, as the new NSDC secretary.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Zelenskyydefence intelligence
Advertisement:

Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro

Funding shortage persists for Czech initiative on ammunition purchase for Ukraine – Estonian Defence Ministry

Zelenskyy dismisses several of his advisors

Russian Orthodox Church proposes ultranationalist ideology to Kremlin – ISW

Zelenskyy on US military aid for Ukraine being blocked in Congress: We lost half a year, we can't waste time anymore – the WP

President Zelenskyy's family earned nearly US$316,400 in 2023 – president's declaration

All News
Zelenskyy
Dismissed chief of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council thanks Zelenskyy for his trust in him
Zelenskyy responds sharply to Putin's accusations of terrorist attack: Sick and cynical creature
Zelenskyy decorates 11 officers of Ukraine's Security Service: Special Forces officer awarded Hero of Ukraine title – photo
RECENT NEWS
16:37
UK intelligence assesses Russia's progress in recent weeks and its ability to absorb losses
15:58
Boy, 12, sustains concussion due to Russian attack on Zaporizhzhia Oblast
15:50
German Finance Minister: Everyone tired of supporting Ukraine should think about consequences for Europe
15:33
Ukrainian forces shoot down Russian Kh-59 missile near Dnipro
15:07
Two civilians killed in Russian attack on residential area in Krasnohorivka
13:59
Russian boxer to fight on undercard for Usyk-Fury boxing match
13:51
Rolling blackouts cancelled in six oblasts of Ukraine
13:22
Scholz stresses necessity of further supporting Ukraine in his Easter address
13:07
The best job in the world – and the toughest. Inside the basement held by infantrymen defending Chasiv Yar
12:53
updatedRussia fires missile on Ukraine
All News
Advertisement: