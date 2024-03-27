Russia loses 1,030 soldiers, 11 tanks and 27 artillery systems over past day – Ukraine's General Staff
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 07:58
The Russians lost another 1,030 soldiers over the past day, which brings the total number of Russian soldiers who have been killed or wounded in this war to 439,190.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 27 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 439,190 (+1,030) military personnel;
- 6,904 (+11) tanks;
- 13,216 (+9) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,931 (+27) artillery systems;
- 1,019 (+0) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 728 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,578 (+25) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,015 (+1) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,539 (+41) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,794 (+5) special vehicles and other equipment.
