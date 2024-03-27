All Sections
Russians attack on 7 frontline areas, 67 clashes occurred – Ukraine's General Staff

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 March 2024, 07:27
Soldiers. Stock photo: Getty images

Russian forces have been attacking on seven frontline areas, most actively on Novopavlivka, with a total of 67 combat clashes recorded at the front line in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 27 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the village of Ivanivka (Kharkiv Oblast) once.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 13 Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and to the north from Vesele (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled seven Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske, Bohdanivka and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled nine Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka, Nevelske and Pervomaiske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka, Heorhiivka and Urozhaine (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 26 times. 

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) as well as near Robotyne and to the north-west of Verbove (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) seven times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops unsuccessfully attacked Ukrainian positions near the village of Krynky (Kherson Oblast) three times over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire contact line.

Ukraine's Air Force hit two command posts and eight areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck one Russian air defence system, one artillery system and one ammunition storage point.

