Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with various weapons, injuring 4 civilians and causing severe damage – photo
Russian troops have targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging houses and injuring four civilians.
Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "Enemy artillery and mortars targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, etc. The settlements of Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka were subjected to airstrikes."
Details: The official noted that Russian forces launched a Shahed UAV on the town of Izium, damaging the premises of an educational institution and a private house. A security guard, 62, has been injured.
A total of 78 consumers have been cut off from the power supply in the village of Chornolozka, Krasnohrad district, due to a Russian missile attack.
In addition, the Russians bombarded the village of Oleksandrivka in Bohodukhiv district with Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), damaging the premises of a local institution, nine private houses, two cars, and the premises of an educational institution. A woman, 56, has been injured.
A private house and a dairy factory were damaged, and a man, 55, was injured as Russian Uragan MLRS struck the town of Kupiansk.
Earlier, Russian forces fired a Kh-35U cruise missile on the city of Kharkiv. A municipal building and an apartment block had been damaged, and a security guard, 64, had been injured but not hospitalised.
