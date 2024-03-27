All Sections
Russian forces attack Kharkiv Oblast with various weapons, injuring 4 civilians and causing severe damage – photo

STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 March 2024, 08:59
Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast. Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Russian troops have targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast over the past 24 hours, damaging houses and injuring four civilians.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "Enemy artillery and mortars targeted about 15 settlements in Kharkiv Oblast: Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Kotliarivka, etc. The settlements of Novoiehorivka, Ivanivka, and Kyslivka were subjected to airstrikes."

Aftermath of a Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast.
Photo: Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration

Details: The official noted that Russian forces launched a Shahed UAV on the town of Izium, damaging the premises of an educational institution and a private house. A security guard, 62, has been injured.

A total of 78 consumers have been cut off from the power supply in the village of Chornolozka, Krasnohrad district, due to a Russian missile attack.

In addition, the Russians bombarded the village of Oleksandrivka in Bohodukhiv district with Grad multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS), damaging the premises of a local institution, nine private houses, two cars, and the premises of an educational institution. A woman, 56, has been injured.

A private house and a dairy factory were damaged, and a man, 55, was injured as Russian Uragan MLRS struck the town of Kupiansk.

Earlier, Russian forces fired a Kh-35U cruise missile on the city of Kharkiv. A municipal building and an apartment block had been damaged, and a security guard, 64, had been injured but not hospitalised.

