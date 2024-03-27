All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Macron angered US officials with statements about sending troops to Ukraine – Bloomberg

Iryna Kutielieva, STANISLAV POHORILOVWednesday, 27 March 2024, 10:11
Macron angered US officials with statements about sending troops to Ukraine – Bloomberg
French President Emmanuel Macron. Photo: Getty Images

French President Emmanuel Macron has infuriated US officials with his statements about the possible deployment of foreign troops to Ukraine, as they fear such a move could lead to a clash with Russia.

Source: Bloomberg, citing a source familiar with the discussions between the allies, as reported by European Pravda.

Details: Macron's hints were made to get Russian ruler Vladimir Putin thinking, the source said, but officials familiar with NATO discussions on Ukraine said the words could have had the opposite effect.

Advertisement:

Other officials, who spoke to Bloomberg on condition of anonymity, said Macron's comments were also not very smart from an operational security perspective, as the news agency noted that several countries already have some troops covertly stationed in Ukraine.

The agency's source said that some EU prime ministers expect Macron to show leadership, and many welcome his tough stance on Russia.

At the same time, Bloomberg notes that critics of the French president say "he’s more talk than action".

In this context, the agency cites the example of the Czech initiative to purchase ammunition for Ukraine from countries outside the EU. Last month, Macron said he supported the Czech initiative, but France has not yet announced its financial contribution to it.

Despite the controversy surrounding his remarks about the possible deployment of Western troops to Ukraine, Macron refused to back down, insisting that his statements were well thought through but also stressing that France would not follow the "logic of escalation" in its relations with Moscow. 

Subsequently, commenting on the idea he raised, Macron stressed that if such a scenario were to materialise, French forces would not go on the offensive against Russia.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: MacronUSAUkraineRussia
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

All News
Macron
Macron travels to Brazil to seek progress on Lula's stance towards Ukraine
French President calls "cynical" Russia's attempts to link Ukraine with terrorist attack near Moscow
Macron: Disagreement with Scholz on Ukraine is about style, not policy
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
23:16
Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ
22:25
updatedZelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
All News
Advertisement: