Explosions rock Kharkiv and Dnipro

Olha HlushchenkoThursday, 28 March 2024, 00:16
Explosions rock Kharkiv and Dnipro
An explosion. Photo: Media

Several explosions occurred during an air-raid in Kharkiv on the night of 27-28 March.

Source: Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov

Quote: "Explosions in Kharkiv. Be careful."

Update: Terekhov later reported that the Kyivskyi district of Kharkiv came under Russian fire.

He added that a restaurant was damaged, and windows shattered in a residential building nearby. 

According to early reports, there were no casualties. 

Suspilne said at 01:00 that an explosion had been heard in the city of Dnipro. 

Terekhov reported another explosion in Kharkiv at 01:23.

Background:

  • The Air Force reported a second group of Russian drones around midnight on 27 March.
  • One person is reported to have been killed and several people injured (19 according to early reports), including four children aged between three months and nine years, in an attack on Kharkiv on 27 March.

Subjects: Kharkivexplosionair-raid warning
