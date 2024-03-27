Russia authorities claim drone hit Interior Ministry building in Russia's Belgorod

Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast in Russia, has reported that a drone had hit an administrative building in the city of Belgorod on 27 March.

Source: Viacheslav Gladkov, governor of Belgorod Oblast, on Telegram; Russian Telegram channels Baza, Mash

Quote: "A hostile UAV has struck an administrative building in Belgorod. One person has been injured – a woman has received a non-penetrating shrapnel chest wound and a stab wound to her hand…

Advertisement:

As a result of the explosion, windows on the second and third floors have been broken, and the façade has been damaged. All operative services are working on site."

Details: According to Russian telegram channels, the drone hit the Ministry of Internal Affairs building on Slavy Avenue. As a result, several offices were damaged and windows were broken throughout the building.

Support UP or become our patron!