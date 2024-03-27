Germany may transfer 10,000 shells to Ukraine in a few days

Germany plans to transfer 10,000 artillery rounds from the Bundeswehr stockpiles to Ukraine in the coming days.

Source: European Pravda; General Christian Freuding, head of the Bundeswehr’s Situation Center Ukraine, in an interview for DW

Details: Freuding says Germany has decided to supply Ukraine with ammunition in three stages. The batch of 10,000 rounds, which will arrive soon, is the first stage in this regard.

The second stage involves supporting Czechia's initiative to purchase ammunition outside of Europe. As part of this initiative, Berlin will finance the purchase of 180,000 shells, which Ukraine will receive in the "second half" of 2024.

In the end, the third stage concerns a bilateral agreement between Germany and a third country, which Freuding declined to name, on the supply of another 100,000 shells to Ukraine "starting around the fourth quarter."

When asked what Ukraine needs most now to successfully repel Russian aggression, the German general named "artillery shells, ammunition and missiles for modern air defence systems, as well as armoured combat vehicles."

Background:

Czechia is now leading an initiative to provide Ukraine with at least 800,000 shells, with the number potentially rising to 1.5 million.

Tomáš Pojar, National Security Adviser to the Czech prime minister, said that the ammunition purchased under the initiative could arrive in Ukraine as early as June.

