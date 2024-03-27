Ukrainian defenders down 10 of 13 Russian Shahed drones at night

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed drones on the night of 26-27 March 2024 and Ukraine’s air defence forces managed to down 10 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked [Ukraine] with Shahed type UAVs from Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 26-27 March 2024.

A total of 13 enemy drones were deployed. Ten were downed within Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

