All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukrainian defenders down 10 of 13 Russian Shahed drones at night

Alona MazurenkoWednesday, 27 March 2024, 09:14
Ukrainian defenders down 10 of 13 Russian Shahed drones at night
Stock photo: Getty Images

The Russians attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed drones on the night of 26-27 March 2024 and Ukraine’s air defence forces managed to down 10 of them.

Source: Ukraine's Air Force

Quote: "The enemy attacked [Ukraine] with Shahed type UAVs from Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 26-27 March 2024.

Advertisement:

A total of 13 enemy drones were deployed. Ten were downed within Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts."

Details: Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems were involved in repelling the Russian attack.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Shahed droneUkraine's Air Forcewardrones
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

All News
Shahed drone
Russians launch Shaheds on Ukraine at night: air defence forces down 12 out of 12
Russians launch Shaheds from Black Sea
Eight Russian drones downed over Kharkiv Oblast overnight
RECENT NEWS
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
23:36
Russia launches airstrike on Sumy hromada, damaging civilian infrastructure
23:16
Ukrainian foreign minister to meet NATO chief and top EU diplomat at NATO HQ
22:25
updatedZelenskyy signs law telling partially fit servicemen to undergo another medical examination
All News
Advertisement: