Ukrainian defenders down 10 of 13 Russian Shahed drones at night
Wednesday, 27 March 2024, 09:14
The Russians attacked Ukraine with 13 Shahed drones on the night of 26-27 March 2024 and Ukraine’s air defence forces managed to down 10 of them.
Source: Ukraine's Air Force
Quote: "The enemy attacked [Ukraine] with Shahed type UAVs from Russia’s Kursk Oblast on the night of 26-27 March 2024.
A total of 13 enemy drones were deployed. Ten were downed within Kharkiv, Sumy and Kyiv oblasts."
Details: Units of anti-aircraft missile forces, mobile fire groups of Ukraine's Air Force and Defence Forces and electronic warfare systems were involved in repelling the Russian attack.
