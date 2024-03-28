Russia loses 780 soldiers over past day

The Russians lost another 780 soldiers over the past day, which brings the total number of Russian soldiers who have been killed or wounded in this war to 439,970.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook

Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:

439,970 (+780) military personnel;

6,914 (+10) tanks;

13,237 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;

10,963 (+32) artillery systems;

1,021 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;

729 (+1) air defence systems;

347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;

325 (+0) helicopters;

8,590 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;

2,017 (+2) cruise missiles;

26 (+0) ships and boats;

1 (+0) submarines;

14,595 (+56) vehicles and tankers;

1,800 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.

