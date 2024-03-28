Russia loses 780 soldiers over past day
Thursday, 28 March 2024, 07:50
The Russians lost another 780 soldiers over the past day, which brings the total number of Russian soldiers who have been killed or wounded in this war to 439,970.
Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook
Details: The total combat losses of the Russian forces between 24 February 2022 and 28 March 2024 are estimated to be as follows [figures in parentheses represent the latest losses – ed.]:
- 439,970 (+780) military personnel;
- 6,914 (+10) tanks;
- 13,237 (+21) armoured combat vehicles;
- 10,963 (+32) artillery systems;
- 1,021 (+2) multiple-launch rocket systems;
- 729 (+1) air defence systems;
- 347 (+0) fixed-wing aircraft;
- 325 (+0) helicopters;
- 8,590 (+22) strategic and tactical UAVs;
- 2,017 (+2) cruise missiles;
- 26 (+0) ships and boats;
- 1 (+0) submarines;
- 14,595 (+56) vehicles and tankers;
- 1,800 (+6) special vehicles and other equipment.
