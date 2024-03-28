Russians most actively storm Novopavlivka front, 60 combat clashes occur over last day in general – Ukrainian General Staff

Russian forces have been attacking on six frontline areas, most actively on the Novopavlivka front, with a total of 67 combat clashes recorded at the front line in the past 24 hours.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 06:00 on 28 March

Details: There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, the Russians are maintaining a military presence in the border areas, conducting active sabotage activities to prevent the deployment of Ukrainian troops to vulnerable areas and increasing the density of minefields along the state border in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast.

On the Kupiansk front, Russian forces did not conduct any offensive (assault) operations.

On the Lyman front, Ukrainian defenders repelled five Russian attacks near the settlements of Bilohorivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to break through Ukrainian defences.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian soldiers repelled four Russian attacks near the settlements of Ivanivske and Andriivka (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Avdiivka front, Ukrainian defenders repelled 14 Russian attacks near the settlements of Berdychi, Semenivka and Nevelske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s Defence Forces are continuing to hold back the Russians near the settlements of Novomykhailivka and Heorhiivka (Donetsk Oblast), where the Russians, supported by aircraft, attempted to break through the Ukrainian defences 27 times.

On the Orikhiv front, Russian forces, supported by aircraft, attacked the positions of Ukrainian defenders near the settlement of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) as well as near Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) four times.

On the Kherson front, the Russians are persisting in their intention to drive Ukrainian troops from their footholds on the Dnipro River's left (east) bank. Russian troops unsuccessfully carried out an attack on Ukrainian positions over the past 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers are continuing to actively inflict losses in manpower and equipment on the Russian forces, draining them along the entire line of contact.

Ukraine's Air Force hit ten areas where Russian military personnel, weapons and equipment were concentrated.

Ukraine's Rocket Forces and Artillery struck two clusters of Russian military personnel, one air defence system, one electronic warfare station, three UAV ground control stations and another important facility belonging to the Russians.

