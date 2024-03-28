All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

537 children killed in Ukraine due to Russia's aggression

STANISLAV POHORILOVThursday, 28 March 2024, 10:32
537 children killed in Ukraine due to Russia's aggression
Stock photo: Getty Images

Juvenile prosecutors have reported that 537 children have been killed and the total number of affected children has exceeded 1,806 as a result of the full-scale Russian armed aggression in Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Over 1,806 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of 28 March 2024, as official information from juvenile prosecutors states, 537 children have been killed and over 1,269 have been injured to varying degrees of severity."

Advertisement:

Details: The press service reported that these figures are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in areas of hostilities as well as in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The highest number of affected children is in the following oblasts: Donetsk (524), Kharkiv (343), Kherson (149), Kyiv (130), Dnipropetrovsk (125), Mykolaiv (103) and Zaporizhzhia (100).

For example, during the day, a 12-year-old boy was killed as a result of the Russian strike on the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, four children, ranging in age from three months to thirteen years old, were injured as a result of the Russian attack in Kharkiv on 27 March.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: childrencasualtieswar
Advertisement:

Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo

Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again

Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Russians make video with professional actors to undermine mobilisation in Ukraine – ISW

Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video

Iran warned Russia of terror threat before Crocus City Hall attack, Reuters reports

All News
children
9 Ukrainian children brought home thanks to Qatar
US House of Representatives condemns Russian Federation for abducting Ukrainian children
Ukraine rescues another family with children from occupied territories
RECENT NEWS
12:52
Coal production at Ukrainian mines increases by almost 24% despite war
12:02
Military helicopter crashes in Russian-occupied Abkhazia – video
11:35
Belarus presents show, depicting "arrest of Ukraine's Security Service agents"
10:31
Ukraine brings back 17-year-old forcibly deported to Russia – photo
09:53
Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo
09:50
Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again
09:48
Belarus launches military exercises near border with Poland, Lithuania and Ukraine
09:31
Private houses and power lines damaged in Mykolaiv Oblast as result of Russian attack
09:31
Ukraine's intelligence blows up power substation in temporarily occupied Crimea
09:30
Moldovan President discusses Moldova's role in Ukraine's recovery with US Special Representative
All News
Advertisement: