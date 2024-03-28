537 children killed in Ukraine due to Russia's aggression

Juvenile prosecutors have reported that 537 children have been killed and the total number of affected children has exceeded 1,806 as a result of the full-scale Russian armed aggression in Ukraine.

Source: press service of the Prosecutor General's Office

Quote: "Over 1,806 children have been affected in Ukraine as a result of the Russian full-scale armed aggression. As of the morning of 28 March 2024, as official information from juvenile prosecutors states, 537 children have been killed and over 1,269 have been injured to varying degrees of severity."

Details: The press service reported that these figures are not final. Work is ongoing to establish them in areas of hostilities as well as in temporarily occupied and liberated territories.

The highest number of affected children is in the following oblasts: Donetsk (524), Kharkiv (343), Kherson (149), Kyiv (130), Dnipropetrovsk (125), Mykolaiv (103) and Zaporizhzhia (100).

For example, during the day, a 12-year-old boy was killed as a result of the Russian strike on the village of Borova in the Izium district of Kharkiv Oblast.

In addition, four children, ranging in age from three months to thirteen years old, were injured as a result of the Russian attack in Kharkiv on 27 March.

