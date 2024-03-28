Zelenskyy on reasons for appointing combat general as head of Foreign Intelligence Service

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Oleh Ivashchenko, the newly-appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service. Stock photo: Ukraine's President's Office

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has introduced Oleh Ivashchenko, the newly-appointed head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, to the personnel of the Foreign Intelligence Service.

Quote: "I have appointed General Oleh Ivashchenko as the new head of the Foreign Intelligence Service of Ukraine. He is a professional who understands intelligence activities and our current main state goal.

Ukrainian intelligence should work everywhere in the world where we have and may have interests. Everywhere in the world where Putin's system is trying to win something for itself, it must be won by Ukraine.

In times of war, there are things that are completely invisible to the public that the Service must provide promptly and efficiently. This is the potential of influence, agent work and military activity that Ukraine expects from you, and this is why the Foreign Intelligence Service was headed by a combat general."

Details: In a video released on Thursday, Zelenskyy thanked Oleksandr Lytvynenko, the former head of the Foreign Intelligence Service, whom he appointed as secretary of the National Security and Defence Council.

The relevant personnel changes took place on 26 March, as reported by Ukrainska Pravda.

The website of the Foreign Intelligence Service has not yet published the photo and biography of the new head.

Open sources indicated that in 2021, a military serviceman named Oleh Ivashchenko was the First Deputy Head of Defence Intelligence of Ukraine.

In 2019, he was the Deputy Head of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine for intelligence.

In 2022, Lieutenant General Oleh Ivashchenko was awarded the Order of Bohdan Khmelnytskyi of III class.

