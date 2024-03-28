New aid package from Germany: ammunition, drones and mine-clearance vehicles

Germany has announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery and tank ammunition, drones and mine-clearance vehicles.

Source: German government, reported by European Pravda

Details: In the new package of aid, Ukraine received 18,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition and an unspecified amount of ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr's stockpile and produced at German factories, as well as 14 Vector and 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance UAVs.

In addition, Germany has handed over five Warthog tracked repair and recovery vehicles, nine Warthog tracked command all-terrain vehicles, six WISENT 1 mine-clearance vehicles, two BEAVER bridge pavers, one Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicles, one 2A1 Dachs armoured combat repair vehicle, nine mine trawlers, three border guard vehicles and six Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel tankers.

The package also includes a SATCOM surveillance system, 330 infrared cameras, 2,056 RGW90 Matador grenade launchers and 70 GMG grenade launchers, 3,000 camouflage nets, 2,000 ponchos and 2 emergency power generators.

The German government has also updated the list of aid it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future. The list includes missiles for Patriot air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured fighting vehicles and other equipment.

Background:

Earlier, it was reported that Germany plans to transfer 10,000 artillery rounds from the Bundeswehr arsenals to Ukraine in the coming days.

Before that, Germany announced that it had prepared a new military aid package for Ukraine estimated at €500 million.

