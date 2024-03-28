All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

New aid package from Germany: ammunition, drones and mine-clearance vehicles

Andrii Synyavskyi, Anastasia ProtzThursday, 28 March 2024, 15:49
New aid package from Germany: ammunition, drones and mine-clearance vehicles
Patriot Defence System. Photo: Bundeswehr

Germany has announced a new batch of military aid to Ukraine, which includes artillery and tank ammunition, drones and mine-clearance vehicles.

Source: German government, reported by European Pravda

Details: In the new package of aid, Ukraine received 18,000 rounds of 155-mm ammunition and an unspecified amount of ammunition for Leopard 2A6 tanks from the Bundeswehr's stockpile and produced at German factories, as well as 14 Vector and 30 RQ-35 Heidrun reconnaissance UAVs.

Advertisement:

In addition, Germany has handed over five Warthog tracked repair and recovery vehicles, nine Warthog tracked command all-terrain vehicles, six WISENT 1 mine-clearance vehicles, two BEAVER bridge pavers, one Bergepanzer 2 armoured recovery vehicles, one 2A1 Dachs armoured combat repair vehicle, nine mine trawlers, three border guard vehicles and six Mercedes-Benz Zetros fuel tankers.

The package also includes a SATCOM surveillance system, 330 infrared cameras, 2,056 RGW90 Matador grenade launchers and 70 GMG grenade launchers, 3,000 camouflage nets, 2,000 ponchos and 2 emergency power generators.

The German government has also updated the list of aid it plans to provide to Ukraine in the future. The list includes missiles for Patriot air defence systems, 20 Marder armoured fighting vehicles and other equipment.

Background:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: GermanyArmed Forcesweapons
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Germany
Germany may transfer 10,000 shells to Ukraine in a few days
Rheinmetall to receive €130 million from EU to expand ammunition production
Ukraine's Foreign Minister reports Germany's dissatisfaction with Ukraine's calls for Taurus missiles
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: