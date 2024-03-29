All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Estonian PM urges support for Ukraine's NATO membership on Estonia's 20th anniversary in Alliance

European Pravda, STANISLAV POHORILOVFriday, 29 March 2024, 10:31
Estonian PM urges support for Ukraine's NATO membership on Estonia's 20th anniversary in Alliance
Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas. Stock photo: Getty Images

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called for support for Ukraine's accession to NATO on 29 March, the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the Alliance, noting that it is a strong and united alliance, but the world has changed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas’s address

Quote: "These changes are caused by the fact that our eastern neighbour Russia has been waging a bloody war in Ukraine for the third consecutive year."

Advertisement:

Details: She emphasised that Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in this war are existential for Estonia's security. 

"The only way to ensure lasting peace in Europe is to support Ukraine until its victory and support Ukraine's path to NATO and the EU," Kallas said. 

She stressed that NATO must do even more than before to defend itself. "In this changed world, we need to be decisive, focus on decisions, make tough decisions when necessary, and remain united. This is the essence of NATO," Kallas noted. 

This summer, the leaders of NATO member states will gather in Washington for the Alliance's 75th anniversary summit. 

"We expect bold and resolute decisions from this meeting that will strengthen the sense of security for our people and the security of the Euro-Atlantic region in the long term," Kallas emphasised.

Background:

  • Estonia's Defence Forces Commander Martin Herem has asserted that his country needs to double defence spending over the next two years to accumulate sufficient ammunition and deliver a decisive blow to Russian forces that might invade the country.
  • In February, Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Russia was preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: EstoniaNATOUkraine
Advertisement:

Drones hit primary oil refining unit at refinery in Russia's city of Nizhnekamsk

Identities of actors in Russian video aimed at undermining mobilisation in Ukraine revealed – photo

Polish farmers blockade Uhryniv checkpoint for Ukrainian lorries again

Large Ukrainian drones attack oil refinery and Shahed drone-assembling facility in Tatarstan – photo, video

Russians make video with professional actors to undermine mobilisation in Ukraine – ISW

Fire breaks out at industrial plant in Russia's Yekaterinburg, eyewitnesses heard explosion first – photo, video

All News
Estonia
Zelenskyy discusses military equipment and security guarantees with delegation of Estonian Parliament
Speaker of Estonian Parliament meets with Ukraine's speaker and PM
Estonia announces €20 million military aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
16:05
Restoring Justice for Ukraine conference in The Hague attended by 57 countries
15:36
EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him
15:05
Putin hints at revenge for terrorist attack in Moscow Oblast and promises to held organisers accountable
14:38
Ukrainian troops launch 2 strikes on Russian positions
14:25
UK intelligence posts satellite images of Russia's failed attempt to disguise its fighter jets – photo
14:01
First satellite images of Moscow Oblast terrorist attack aftermath surface – video
13:59
Ukraine's Foreign Minister on Special Tribunal on Crime of Aggression: no practical progress
13:48
Belarusian leader Lukashenko: We prepare for war and I speak frankly about it
13:22
Trump ally calls on Speaker Johnson to withhold financial aid package for Ukraine
13:20
Ukrainian investors ready to finance broad gauge railway to ports in Poland and Lithuania for grain transit
All News
Advertisement: