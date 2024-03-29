Estonian PM urges support for Ukraine's NATO membership on Estonia's 20th anniversary in Alliance

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas has called for support for Ukraine's accession to NATO on 29 March, the 20th anniversary of Estonia's accession to the Alliance, noting that it is a strong and united alliance, but the world has changed.

Source: European Pravda, citing Kallas’s address

Quote: "These changes are caused by the fact that our eastern neighbour Russia has been waging a bloody war in Ukraine for the third consecutive year."

Details: She emphasised that Ukraine's victory and Russia's defeat in this war are existential for Estonia's security.

"The only way to ensure lasting peace in Europe is to support Ukraine until its victory and support Ukraine's path to NATO and the EU," Kallas said.

She stressed that NATO must do even more than before to defend itself. "In this changed world, we need to be decisive, focus on decisions, make tough decisions when necessary, and remain united. This is the essence of NATO," Kallas noted.

This summer, the leaders of NATO member states will gather in Washington for the Alliance's 75th anniversary summit.

"We expect bold and resolute decisions from this meeting that will strengthen the sense of security for our people and the security of the Euro-Atlantic region in the long term," Kallas emphasised.

Background:

Estonia's Defence Forces Commander Martin Herem has asserted that his country needs to double defence spending over the next two years to accumulate sufficient ammunition and deliver a decisive blow to Russian forces that might invade the country.

In February, Estonian Foreign Intelligence Service said that Russia was preparing for a military confrontation with the West within the next decade.

