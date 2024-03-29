All Sections
Polish PM comments on dispute with Ukraine: "Poles are paying a high price"

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzFriday, 29 March 2024, 13:23
Polish PM comments on dispute with Ukraine: Poles are paying a high price
Polish PM Donald Tusk. Photo: Getty Images

In an interview with Gazeta Wyborcza, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, commenting on agricultural and trade policies with respect to Ukraine amid Russia's full-scale invasion, has said that "Poles are paying a high price".

Source: European Pravda with reference to Gazeta Wyborcza

Details: Tusk said he was "probably the most pro-Ukrainian politician in Europe".

"But I am responsible for my citizens. As the Prime Minister of Poland, I have to defend the basic interests of Poland," Tusk said.

"Poles are paying a high price. No one can compete with Poland when it comes to supporting Ukraine... We want to help Ukraine as much as we can.

But at the last European Council summit, I argued that the idea of free trade with Ukraine should be reworked. I want a fair deal with Ukraine on this," Tusk said.

Background: On Wednesday, EU ambassadors reached an agreement to extend duty-free trade with Ukraine, with new provisions that are unfavourable to Kyiv.

On Thursday, Tusk said after a meeting with Ukraine's Prime Minister that the two countries had moved one step forward on the issues in dispute.

Subjects: PolandUkraine
