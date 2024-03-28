All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Ukraine is now two times closer to unblocking borders with Poland – Ukraine's Agricultural Policy Minister

Alona MazurenkoThursday, 28 March 2024, 22:37
Ukraine is now two times closer to unblocking borders with Poland – Ukraine's Agricultural Policy Minister
Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine. Photo: Getty Images

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine, has stated following the negotiations with his Polish colleagues that Ukraine has become two times closer to lifting the border blockade.

Source: Solskyi in the joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Yesterday we were close to it. Some Polish farmers proposed that our organisations make a joint statement but others stood against it. This conversation was postponed. A broad discussion will be held in a month, and next week [it will take place] in a narrow format.

Advertisement:

The most radical heads of Polish organisations are now having phone conversations, and we expect to meet with them in Ukraine…

I think that as of today, we are definitely two times closer to unblocking our borders than yesterday morning, but we still have a [long] way to go."

Details: Solskyi stated that while preparing for the meeting, the Ukrainian side requested that the organisers of the protest actions on the Polish-Ukrainian border be present there.

At the meeting that lasted five hours it was decided to organise the meetings of associations to discuss separate groups of goods: sugar, juices, raspberries etc.

The issues concerning chicken meat and eggs were resolved.

Solskyi called the discussion about the transit of Ukrainian grain the most challenging.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: borderPolandUkraineекономіка
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
border
Poles lift lorry traffic blockade at Uhryniv-Dołhobyczów checkpoint until 2 April
Ukraine's government admits lack of dialogue with Poland regarding blocking border
Lukashenko orders all border violators from neighbouring countries to be killed
RECENT NEWS
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
01:28
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
00:48
US looks for ways to provide emergency support to Ukraine – White House official
All News
Advertisement: