Ukraine is now two times closer to unblocking borders with Poland – Ukraine's Agricultural Policy Minister

Mykola Solskyi, Minister of Agriculture of Ukraine, has stated following the negotiations with his Polish colleagues that Ukraine has become two times closer to lifting the border blockade.

Source: Solskyi in the joint 24/7 newscast

Quote: "Yesterday we were close to it. Some Polish farmers proposed that our organisations make a joint statement but others stood against it. This conversation was postponed. A broad discussion will be held in a month, and next week [it will take place] in a narrow format.

The most radical heads of Polish organisations are now having phone conversations, and we expect to meet with them in Ukraine…

I think that as of today, we are definitely two times closer to unblocking our borders than yesterday morning, but we still have a [long] way to go."

Details: Solskyi stated that while preparing for the meeting, the Ukrainian side requested that the organisers of the protest actions on the Polish-Ukrainian border be present there.

At the meeting that lasted five hours it was decided to organise the meetings of associations to discuss separate groups of goods: sugar, juices, raspberries etc.

The issues concerning chicken meat and eggs were resolved.

Solskyi called the discussion about the transit of Ukrainian grain the most challenging.

